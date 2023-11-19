GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Area nonprofits benefited from Guilford’s annual Soup for Good To-Go on Sunday.

The dinner offered homemade soup, along with bread, wine, nuts and desserts. As part of the $40 ticket price, customers were also able to choose a handcrafted ceramic bowl.

The event was sold out, with many participants returning each year, according to organizers.

“People love this event,” said Maureen Belden, the executive director of the Guilford Arts Center.

Proceeds benefitted the Guilford Art Center and the Guilford Food Bank.