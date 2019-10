NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Sources within the school district have confirmed to News 8 that Dr. Carol Birks is out as the New Haven superintendent.

The Board of Education is meeting now to vote on a severance package.

An interim superintendent will also be appointed.

Birks could be off the job immediately if NHPS BOE approves the plan at it's special meeting tonight at 5:30. #CTnews — Mario Boone, Jou. (@MarioBooneTV) October 2, 2019

Birks had been under intense scrutiny over her handling of the bus stop debacle at the start of the school year and her plan to eliminate teacher positions to close a budget hole.