Sources: Weapon recovered in Captain Duff shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Sources tell News 8 that the suspect’s weapon has been recovered in the shooting of New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff and the homicide of a West Haven man.

News 8 has learned that the weapon found does match shell casings recovered at the scene and stray bullets pulled from a car in the incident where Captain Duff was shot and Troy Clark was killed.

Duff was released from the hospital last week following recovering from gunshot wounds.

