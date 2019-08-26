1  of  2
Breaking News
Sources: Weapon recovered in Captain Duff shooting Life Star on scene for fall victim in Glastonbury park

Sources: Weapon recovered in Captain Duff shooting

New Haven

by: Alex Ceneviva, Mario Boone

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Sources tell News 8 that the suspect’s weapon has been recovered in the shooting of New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff and the homicide of a West Haven man.

News 8 has learned that the weapon found does match shell casings recovered at the scene and stray bullets pulled from a car in the incident where Captain Duff was shot and Troy Clark was killed.

Duff was released from the hospital last week following recovering from gunshot wounds.

Related: Captain Anthony Duff of New Haven police released from hospital following recovery

News 8 is working to gather more information at this time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss