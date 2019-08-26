Sources: Weapon recovered in Captain Duff shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Sources tell News 8 that the suspect’s weapon has been recovered in the shooting of New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff and the homicide of a West Haven man.
News 8 has learned that the weapon found does match shell casings recovered at the scene and stray bullets pulled from a car in the incident where Captain Duff was shot and Troy Clark was killed.
Duff was released from the hospital last week following recovering from gunshot wounds.
News 8 is working to gather more information at this time.