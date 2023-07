CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of South Main Street in Cheshire was closed Tuesday afternoon due to a crash, according to police.

South Main Street between King Road and Cook Hill Road was closed at about 2:30 p.m. after a vehicle crashed into a telephone pole.

Emergency crews were waiting for Eversource to arrive on the scene and determine when the road could reopen.

Police ask for drivers to use South Brooksvale Road and North Brooksvale Road as a detour.

Check back for updates.