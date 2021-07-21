Southbury Animal Control alerts residents to uptick in rabid coyotes

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials in Southbury alert residents to an uptick in rabid coyotes in the area and confirm several dog attacks.

On Tuesday there were multiple attempted dog attacks by coyote in the Platt Park, Traditions area. After one attack, the dog was brought to a veterinary clinic and treated for rabies.

Southbury Animal Control strongly encourages pet owners to report wildlife encounters to officials. In a released statement by the department, they add:

This serves as a reminder of the importance of vaccinations for pets. Animal Control asks owners to make certain that all pets, indoor and outdoor, are up to date with their rabies vaccinations.”

According to officials, If a pet has not had their rabies vaccination and is attacked, the department may issue a 6 month quarantine or even mandate euthanasia in certain circumstances due to the serious safety issues that rabies can cause.

Southbury Animal Control also has reminded pet owners to be cautious when leaving their pet unattended.

According to officials, common rabies symptoms include:

Unprovoked aggression

Difficulty walking

Excess salivation

If you believe your or a pet has been in contact with rabid wildlife, you are asked to contact Southbury Animal Control at 203-262-0613, as well as your doctor/veterinarian.

The full list of rabies symptoms can be found on CT DEEP’s website.