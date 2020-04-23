Southington business owner donates hundreds of N95 masks to Waterbury-area nursing homes

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a special delivery that Certified Nurses Aide, Carmen Villaneuva, was happy to see. Jack Perry, owner of HQ Dumpsters & Recycling in Southington, dropped off 200 N95 respirator masks for workers at Waterbury Gardens nursing home, where Villaneuva takes care of residents.

Those masks are important for workers like Villaneuva, who might be concerned about possibly catching the coronavirus while doing the job they love.

“It’s very scary,” she said. “I don’t even go and see my grandchildren. I don’t spend time with them because I don’t want to catch it and give it to them.”

Villaneuva got a chance to thank Perry for his generosity and let him know how his gift makes them feel at Waterbury Gardens.

“We see that people care and that helps us out,” she said. “That makes you feel more strong.”

Perry not only donated 200 of the masks there but also delivered 200 more to the Autumn Lake Healthcare at Bucks Hill. They just had their first positive COVID-19 case.

Workers there also thanked Perry and told News 8 how difficult it is to acquire these masks right now.

“The N95 respirator masks are very difficult to get,” said Yosef Mervin, of Autumn Lake Healthcare at Bucks Hill. “The suppliers are on short supply, and the price has gone up.”

“Just now, it’s about a two-week time period to take to get here,” said Avi Rosenbloom, the Administrator at Waterbury Gardens. “You have to get the money upfront.”

Perry told News 8 he spent about $5,000 on 2,000 N95 respirator masks. He donated 500 in Southington, 400 in Waterbury and the remainder may go to first responders or other nursing homes — all acts of kindness that could save the lives of people who are trying to do the same during this difficult time.