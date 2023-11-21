SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Give someone a needle and thread and watch them turn a piece of fabric into creation.



Alex Gaudio, a tailor in Southington has been practicing his craft for 75 years. He grew up in Italy where he learned the art of tailoring from his uncle in the 1940s.

Gaudio moved to the United States in 1965. When he arrived in America, he made suits from scratch at Arthur Rosenberg in New Haven. He loves his craft and has been at it for 75 of his 86 years.



Gaudio retired to his basement many years ago, sort of. Each day, Gaudio walks down to his basement, dressed in a suit and bow tie, as he has since he was 8 years old.



“I love to do it. Especially at my age. I love to do. I don’t even do it for the money to tell you the truth. Just to pass the time and see the people. I’m happy to do that,” he said.



Gaudio’s black sewing machine, now 100 years old, was given to him by the Arthur Rosenberg clothing store when he left. The transition from store to working from Gaudio’s home was seamless you might even say – tailor-made.