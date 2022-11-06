MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington woman who exited her vehicle after a prior motor vehicle accident on Route 15 was struck and killed by a car in the left lane, according to the Connecticut State Police.

Alexandria Breanna Rivera, 29, was involved in an accident on Route 15 northbound in Meriden that left her vehicle and another vehicle disabled in the left and right lanes. After Rivera exited her car, a third vehicle traveling northbound struck her.

Rivera sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver and a passenger of the first vehicle were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for suspected minor injuries, and a second passenger was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

The driver of the third vehicle was also transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

In September, members of the Connecticut State Police provided safety tips after two people were struck and killed in Montville while standing outside a broken-down car on I-395 north.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Connecticut State Police Trooper Vaichus at Troop I, at 203-393-4222.