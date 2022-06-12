NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sunday was a big moment for a local Special Olympics gymnast.

Connecticut’s very own Andrea DeBernardo, 15, won three gold medals and a bronze while competing for the first time in the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida.

She returned from the games Sunday, flying into Tweed New Haven Airport. There was a special crowd of fans, holding signs to welcome her home.

Her mom said she is beyond proud.

“She went down there wanting to win the gold… and she was able to win three gold medals, a bronze and a 5th place. She was really excited. I was hoping she would do the best that she can and win for team Connecticut,” said Irene DeBernardo. “We’re grateful for the coaches, the support team, the whole Special Olympics organization. We’ve all gotten a lot closer. We’re so thankful for that organization and what they’ve offered her.”

Irene said this has been an incredible experience for her daughter to meet new people, make new friends and have confidence in herself.