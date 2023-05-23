NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The driver of a Tesla is dead after police said he crashed into nine vehicles Tuesday morning in New Haven.

New Haven police said 35-year-old Christopher Andreozzi of Hamden was speeding on Nicoll Street near Eagle Street around 7:50 a.m. when he collided with seven parked vehicles and two moving vehicles.

Andreozzi was taken to a hospital, where police said he died soon after. Two other drivers were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police said its investigation would take some time and include a mechanical inspection of the Tesla.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304 or its anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).