NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Academy Award Winner Spike Lee is coming to New Haven.

He will present “That’s My Story: & I’m Sticking to It: An Evening with Spike Lee,” at the John Lyman Center for the Performing Arts at Southern Connecticut State University on May 6.

Tickets are currently on sale for the Southern Connecticut State University community and will be available for the general public on Thursday.

Tickets may be purchased here.