 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 5pm

‘Spooky’ forecast postpones trick-or-treating in Naugatuck, police say

New Haven

by: LaSalle Blanks, News8 Reporter

Posted: / Updated:

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Naugatuck are postponing Halloween this Thursday due to the spooky & rainy forecast slated for Halloween Night. Police say they are rescheduling the trick-or-treating activities to Saturday, November 2nd.

Folks in town say Halloween is a big deal in Naugatuck for residents of all ages. Police typically block off the roads on Halloween night so that trick-or-treaters can safely go from house to house.

News 8’s LaSalle Blanks will speak to Naugatuck Police to learn more. Get the full story tonight on News 8 at 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

‘Spooky’ forecast postpones trick-or-treating in Naugatuck, police say

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "‘Spooky’ forecast postpones trick-or-treating in Naugatuck, police say"

Wallingford school launches space program

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Wallingford school launches space program"

Guilford police ask for assistance concerning information on serious car crash on Durham Road

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Guilford police ask for assistance concerning information on serious car crash on Durham Road"

Protesters call on Yale to fire officer cleared of charges in controversial shooting

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Protesters call on Yale to fire officer cleared of charges in controversial shooting"

New Haven Superintendent signs separation agreement with Board of Ed

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven Superintendent signs separation agreement with Board of Ed"

Officer charged in shooting faces judge for first time

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Officer charged in shooting faces judge for first time"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss