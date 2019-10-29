‘Spooky’ forecast postpones trick-or-treating in Naugatuck, police say

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Naugatuck are postponing Halloween this Thursday due to the spooky & rainy forecast slated for Halloween Night. Police say they are rescheduling the trick-or-treating activities to Saturday, November 2nd.

Folks in town say Halloween is a big deal in Naugatuck for residents of all ages. Police typically block off the roads on Halloween night so that trick-or-treaters can safely go from house to house.

