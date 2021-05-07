Sports Haven site in New Haven sold to New York-based developer for $6 million

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Bigger isn’t necessarily better – This motto appears to be behind the thinking of a smaller, more hi-tech version of Sports Haven, the Elm City’s longtime gambling center owned by British company Sportech.

Moving forward, the gaming industry is changing here in Connecticut, including legalized online sports betting. The Sports Haven site, including the building, has been sold to Criterion group, a
New York-based developer for $6 million.

Sports Haven could remain on-site. That’s just one option according to Steve Fontana, New Haven’s deputy director of economic development for New Haven.

“What we’ve done is we try to engage with them to try and come up with potential locations that they could move to,” Fontana says. “Alternatively, it’s possible that they may seek to build a smaller, state of the art facility on the site and be a tennant of the Criterion group. I think they’ve got options and obviously we want to do everything we can to keep them in New Haven.”

Reportedly, negotiations are underway between Sportech and the state over whether the company will play part in the legal sports betting market.

