St. Mary’s Hospital workers get special thank you salute for hard work during pandemic

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Heroes on the front line at St. Mary’s Hospital got a special salute for their hard work during the pandemic, and it’s all thanks to Police Pipes and Drums of Waterbury.

The thank you was well received by workers like Robin Cracco.

“I just thought it was fabulous,” the ER worker at St. Mary’s said.

Cracco has been working in the ER for 45 years and said she has never seen anything like COVID-19.

“I think the worst day for me is walking through the intensive care unit and seeing the amount of patients that we have,” Lisa Roy, Professional Development Specialist, added. “The patients that are on ventilators, and nurses working in conditions with gowns and masks and with marks on their faces from a long day in their masks.”

Workers said while they like their jobs, they worry about infecting loved ones at home.

“Of course, I’m thinking about my patients’ safety, but my family and friends are always in the back of my mind, thinking about their safety and doing the best I can to keep everyone safe,” said Alyssa Mellone, a pracademic with Trinity Health of New England EMS.

Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said he’s touched by the support his department is showing.

“It’s really heartfelt,” he said.

“You guys are thanking us, and we’re thanking you back,” Mellone said.

Waterbury is showing its appreciation by teaming up with Powerstation Events to turn the historic clock tower and other landmarks blue.