St. Vincent’s Medical Center relocating Bridgeport COVID drive-thru testing site to Harbor Yard

A health worker collects a nose swab sample for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at the Mycorama coronavirus testing facility during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Cernier, Switzerland, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (KEYSTONE/Laurent Gillieron)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare announced that the St. Vincent’s Medical Center COVID drive-thru testing site will be relocating on Jan. 25.

The site will be moved from 2979 Main St. to 700 Main St. at South Frontage Road in Bridgeport.

Officials said the move will increase testing capacity by providing more tests for more people.

The new location, in the Harbor Yard parking garage, has recently been outfitted to provide enhanced access and flow for both staff and the public.

Hours of operation are listed below:

Monday-Friday

  • 8 a.m.-10 a.m.: Pre-op, HHC employees and EMS only.
  • 10 a.m.-7 p.m.: All Testing.

Saturday/Sunday

  • 8 a.m.-10 a.m.: Pre-op, HHC employees and EMS only
  • 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: All Testing.

 To help expedite testing, people are encouraged to get a doctor’s referral. If you do not have a doctor, call the Hartford HealthCare Community Care Center at (833) 621.0600 for assistance.

