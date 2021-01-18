Staff concerned some New Haven students returning to classroom Tuesday amid COVID second wave

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some public school students in New Haven will return to the classroom Tuesday for the first time in months.

The Elm City is moving to a hybrid learning plan. They had been fully remote since the start of the school year. Some school employees are concerned. They say now is not the time to bring students back because COVID numbers are worse now than they were in the fall.

RELATED: ‘Do not risk my life for this charade’: Some New Haven teachers against returning to in-person learning on Jan. 19

“We haven’t seen any length of time where they’ve been low. So, they’re up, and now they’re down. The concern is what happens when we get back into school for a day or two, or a week and those numbers spike up again?” says David Cicarella, Pres.New Haven Federation of Teachers. “We start yo-yoing the kids back in and out?”

A group called New Haven Public School Advocates has sent out a form allowing people in the school community to report concerns anonymously.

