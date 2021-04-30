‘Startup Yale’ awards New Haven Civic Innovation Prize to groups heightening security in Newhallville, supporting immigration attorneys, asylum seekers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In a global crisis, there’s a sense that we are watching out for one another. In a way, that’s what “Startup Yale”- which has been around for more than five years – and the “New Haven Civic Innovation Prize” – in its second year – is all about.

The Innovation awards up to $10,000 to the top student or community-led ventures benefitting the City of New Haven. It’s managed by Dwight Hall at Yale whose mission is to nurture and inspire students as leaders of social change, and to advance justice and service.

Two projects won prizes this year. The first with its team splitting $7,000 is called “Lighten Up”.

Peter Crumlish, Exec. Dir. & General Secretary Dwight Hall at Yale said, “It’s investing in porch lights and motion-activated lights on the sides of houses in a certain cluster in Newhallville that the community identified as a real need for security and a sense of safety and well-being.”

Crumlish said the entire $10,000 could have gone to one submission, but the panel also liked “Lawtext”, an artificial intelligence-powered platform designed to support immigration attorneys and asylum seekers.

In all, Startup Yale’s seven different prize contests for entrepreneurship and innovation across the university totaled around $125,000.