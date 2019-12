(WTNH) — The fight over the length of the runway at Tweed New Haven Airport may be headed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong filed paperwork Friday asking the Justices to hear the case.

In July, a federal appeals court ruled that federal law overrules a state law limiting Tweed runway length.

Supporters say a longer runway will bring more flights and destinations to Tweed and boost the local economy. Some neighbors worry about noise and traffic.