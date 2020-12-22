State church services adjust to COVID-19 restrictions during holiday season

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Attending church services for the Christmas holiday will look a bit different this year. Many faith leaders are using Zoom or Facebook to celebrate the holiday. However, if you do plan to show up for in-person service, many churches are asking for an RSVP in advance.

While some Connecticut churches will only offer those virtual services, others are hoping to offer that in-person experience so many look forward to while still minimizing the risk of COVID-19 exposure and adhering to state guidelines.

This comes as cases continue to surge around our state and across the country. Local faith leaders say it is about keeping parishioners safe during these uncertain times.

“A lot of our parishioners are older and more vulnerable to the virus and on top of that, a lot of church buildings are not properly ventilated so throughout this whole process, we’ve had to show discernment for what is safe and what is necessary,” Reverend Heidi Thorsen, Trinity on the Green.

