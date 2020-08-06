 

State DOT officials to hand out free masks at Waterbury train station

New Haven

Metro North

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The State Department of Transportation is handing out free masks to rail passengers Thursday in Waterbury.

The use of face coverings on public transportation was ordered by Gov. Lamont in Executive Order No. 7BB effective April 20. Thursday morning, DOT officials will begin passing the masks out at the train station in Waterbury at 5:15 a.m.

On Wednesday, News 8 covered a major cancellation to Metro North’s New Haven line. This morning, service is up and running between Stamford and Grand Central but commuters should note, that line is operating on a weekend schedule.

Service between Stamford and New Haven is still suspended. In the meantime, busing on the Waterbury Branch is also operating on a weekend schedule. No train service is being provided to Bridgeport.

Crews are still working around the clock to fix signals and overhead wires.

New Haven

