State investigating sexual harassment claims at Eli Whitney Technical High School

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Students at Eli Whitney Technical High School recently staged a protest and walkout after serious allegations of sexual harassment inside the school.

News 8 has learned that the state is now investigating these claims.

The director of communications for the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System (CTECS) sent a statement to News 8 saying the following:

“Superintendent Solek and the administration at Eli Whitney Technical High School is investigating all parent and student concerns that have been brought forth per our district policies and legal responsibilities. CTECS does not tolerate harassment of any kind.”

The senior boy who was the focus of many of the complaints is no longer a student at the school. News 8 asked about that student to find out if he is a student elsewhere now and was told in the same statement from CTECS that no detailed information can be given about students due to privacy laws.

“I feel very good that something is going to be done with all the situations that are going on with these schools,” said Laura Arditi, a parent.