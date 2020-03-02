State lawmakers considering changes to make roads safer for pedestrians

New Haven

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State lawmakers are considering changes to make roads safer for pedestrians. The Transportation Committee heart testimony Monday. Members are considering increasing the penalty for drivers who hit people while they are crossing the street.

There have been several pedestrian deaths in New Haven alone during the last year.

Right now you are supposd to yield to pedestrians in the cross walk. That pedestrian actually has to step into the crosswalk in order for you to stop. That puts them in a vulnerable position. We would like for them to be able to stand at the curb and signal that they are going to cross and the car would have to stop.

– Rep. Roland Lemar / (D) New Haven/ Chair of Transportation Committee

New Haven’s Transportation Director testified Monday. He says the city has a comprehensive plan called “Street Smarts.” Local police departments are receiving grants in order to crack down on crosswalk violations.

State Lawmakers considering changes to make roads safer for pedestrians

