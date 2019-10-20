State leaders come together to back Elicker for Mayor of New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is your Local Election Headquarters: State leaders came together in New Haven Sunday to throw their support behind Mayoral Candidate Justin Elicker.

Those leaders included Governor Ned Lamont, Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz , and U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Elicker beat out current Mayor Toni Harp in the Primary last month, securing the Democratic nomination for the city’s top job.

“I think he can be a great leader for the City of New Haven, that’s why we’ve all come together here: all the elected leaders and community leaders saying ‘this is important.’ And make sure we are turning the page and that New Haven can be what it can be.” Governor Ned Lamont

Mayor Harp is not out of the race. She says she will be on the upcoming ballot under the ‘Working Families Party.’

The General Election is Tuesday November 5th.