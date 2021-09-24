State leaders, educators take part in panel discussion about funding college for high school seniors

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Increasing access to post-secondary education. On Friday, Governor Ned Lamont sat in on a panel discussion all about funding college for high school seniors.

The panel discussion with some of the top education officials was not only for West Haven, but across the state. Together, they’re hoping to improve free application for Federal Student Aid completion rates.

“I’d like to make it automatic, so every kid from West Haven High School automatically is enrolled in FAFSA. They know they can go to college with virtually no out-of-pocket cost,” Lamont said.

FASFA is the form that determines financial aid eligibility and is one of the best predictors of whether high school seniors will enroll in higher education.

It can be daunting going through the questionnaire, filling out the pages-long form, but Lamont says it’s an investment of your time that pays back.

“It’s either 20 minutes or two hours to fill out that form depending on how swift you are and it’s $20,000 a year,” Lamont said.

“I’m looking for a major in public health or medical science,” said Danielle Ricketts,” West Haven senior.

Walking away with a diploma could mean more than the four years and a whole lot of money.

“My sister filled it out two years ago, so I know a bit about what it’s like,” Ricketts.

Hoping to have guidance counselors helping out along the way to make sure Connecticut students are continuing their education.

You have to get something after high school in order to get most of the jobs in the country right now, so here’s an opportunity to have someone else pay for it,” Lamont said.

