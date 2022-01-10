State, local leaders announce a $900K federal grant to combat opioid deaths

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – State and local leaders are expected to announce a federal grant for a pilot program to reduce opioid overdose and overdose-related deaths.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary, and the Waterbury Police Department are holding a press conference at 10:30 a.m. on Monday to discuss the grant.

The $900K grant will help trained recovery coaches and city police officers to provide harm reduction tools at the scene of overdoses.

Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

New Haven

Bitter cold temperatures starting today

News /

Yale physician, daughter share message about COVID vaccination as pediatric hospitalizations surge

News /

New Haven police investigating report of person shot on Foxon Street

News /

Neighbors help each other with snow cleanup in Hamden

News /

People find some time for fun after snow cleanup in Waterbury

News /

Snow tapers off in New Haven County, crews continue to clean streets

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss