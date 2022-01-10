State, local leaders announce a $900K federal grant to combat opioid deaths

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – State and local leaders are expected to announce a federal grant for a pilot program to reduce opioid overdose and overdose-related deaths.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary, and the Waterbury Police Department are holding a press conference at 10:30 a.m. on Monday to discuss the grant.

The $900K grant will help trained recovery coaches and city police officers to provide harm reduction tools at the scene of overdoses.

Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.