State Police: 2 suspects accused of attempted fraud at Southbury Bank

Conrad Carvey (left), Victor Ventura (right)

Photos: CT State Police

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested two men in connection with an alleged fraud attempt at a Southbury bank last week.

On Nov. 30 around 4:45 p.m., Southbury Police were dispatched to Chase Bank at 775 Main St. South for the report of a possible fraud in progress.

According to State Police, Southbury Emergency Dispatch reported two Black men were in the lobby of the bank and that the staff of other branches of Chase Bank had flagged the men as suspicious, that they were possibly trying to defraud someone.

Investigation revealed that Conrad Carvey, 44, of Oakville was trying to use a fake Rhode Island license and a fake credit card to link the victim’s account to that of Victor Ventura, 28, of Waterbury, State Police said.

State Police said once the accounts were linked, the money could have been funneled from the victim’s account into Ventura’s. Both men stated they were being paid by a third party to perform these tasks and that they had no intention of stealing from the victim, according to State Police.

Carvey was arrested and charged with the following:

  • 53-48/53a-125b | Criminal Attempt at Larceny in the 6th Degree
  • 53a-128(a) | Credit Card Theft. Illegal Transfer. Fraud. Forgery
  • 53a-167a | Interfering with the Investigation of a Police Officer
  • 53a-130 | Criminal Impersonation
  • 53-48/53a-129b | Criminal Attempt at Identity Theft in the 1st Degree

Police said Carvey was released on a $10,000, 10% cash bond and is set to appear in court on Dec. 14.

Ventura was arrested and charged with the following:

  • 53-48/53a-125b | Conspiracy to Commit Larceny in the 6th Degree
  • 53-48/53a-128c(a) | Conspiracy to Commit Credit Card Theft. Illegal Transfer. Fraud. Forgery
  • 53-48/53a-129b | Conspiracy to Commit Identity Theft in the 1st Degree

Ventura was released and is set to appear in court on Dec. 10.

Police said the victim was contacted and made aware of the incident so he could take necessary precautions moving forward.

