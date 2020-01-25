State Police and pastors come to agreement on status of Trooper involved in West Haven shooting

(WTNH) — A week of quiet negotiations between State Police and pastors has resulted in an agreement on the status of the Trooper who shot and killed 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane.

Trooper Brian North will remain on desk duty, but he will not have any contact with the public, not be assigned to a barrack and will not drive his police cruiser until the investigation into the shooting is completed.

State Police say Soulemane stole a car at knifepoint in Norwalk on January 15, then led police on a chase into West Haven.

He was shot to death after police say he pulled a knife on them.