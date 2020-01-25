State Police and pastors come to agreement on status of Trooper involved in West Haven shooting

New Haven

by: WTNH.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — A week of quiet negotiations between State Police and pastors has resulted in an agreement on the status of the Trooper who shot and killed 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane.

Trooper Brian North will remain on desk duty, but he will not have any contact with the public, not be assigned to a barrack and will not drive his police cruiser until the investigation into the shooting is completed.

Related Content: Family of 19-year-old carjacking suspect shot, killed by police in West Haven calling for impartial investigation

State Police say Soulemane stole a car at knifepoint in Norwalk on January 15, then led police on a chase into West Haven.

He was shot to death after police say he pulled a knife on them.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Woman experiencing homelessness speaks out on census of homeless population

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman experiencing homelessness speaks out on census of homeless population"

Pints for the Parade happening Saturday night at Trinity Bar

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Pints for the Parade happening Saturday night at Trinity Bar"

Naugatuck top cop K-9 added to effort to fight the opioid crisis

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Naugatuck top cop K-9 added to effort to fight the opioid crisis"

Expert visits Quinnipiac University to discuss recent Coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Expert visits Quinnipiac University to discuss recent Coronavirus"

Stratford man threatened to blow up Milford PD because he was upset over deadly officer-involved shooting, police say

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Stratford man threatened to blow up Milford PD because he was upset over deadly officer-involved shooting, police say"

Gov. Lamont, state leaders call for more training after recent officer-involved shootings

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Lamont, state leaders call for more training after recent officer-involved shootings"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss