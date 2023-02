HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A state police cruiser was struck on Route 15 South in Hamden Wednesday morning.

The collision took place around 4:40 a.m. between exits 61 and 60, and the right lane is closed to traffic, according to the DOT.

Troopers told News 8 that there are no injuries at the scene and the trooper who was in the car was not transported to a hospital. Officials have not stated what caused the collision or who else was involved.

