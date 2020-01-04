Breaking News
State Police identify man, Ansonia police officers involved in officer involved shooting on Myrtle Avenue

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police have identified the deceased man and Ansonia police officers that were at the scene of the deadly officer involved shooting on Myrtle Avenue Thursday night.

State Police have identified the person fatally shot by police as Michael Gregory, 30, of Ansonia.

State Police investigations have led them to identify the following officers involved with the incident:

  • Patrol Sergeant Christopher Flynn, who has been a member of the Ansonia Police Department since April 11, 1990.
  • Officer Brendon Nelson, who has been a member of the Ansonia Police Department since December 31, 2012.
  • Officer Wojciech Podgorski, who has been a member of the Ansonia Police Department since December 29, 2017.

The Ansonia police officer that shot Gregory is on leave at this time, per protocol for when officer-involved shootings occur.

State Police did not specify which officer fatally shot Gregory.

On Thursday evening at around 7:35 p.m., Ansonia police received a complaint of a man violating a protective order at a home on Myrtle Avenue.

According to police, Gregory did not comply with officers when they demanded him to drop his knife. Officers first deployed a taser, but appeared to have no effect on Gregory. When Gregory charged at officers, one of the officers fatally shot Gregory.

Connecticut State Police is handing the investigation.

