HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police say a shooting on Route 15 occurred Sunday morning in Hamden.

The incident happened around 2:23 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near exit 60. Both the north and southbound sides of the highway in this area are closed while police investigate.

Authorities confirm that Troop I responded to a report of two or more people suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle. Emergency personnel and the local fire department were also dispatched to the scene. At least two patients have been transported from the scene to an area hospital.

The State Police Major Crime Squad has been requested to assist with the investigation.

Police are asking anyone traveling in the area to seek alternate routes. They expect this to be an extended highway closure.

News 8 will update this story once more information is gathered.