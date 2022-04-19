PROSPECT, Conn, (WTNH) — State police are investigating a suspicious death in Prospect.

Troopers responded to a home in the town Monday morning for a report of an untimely death and met with a neighbor who had discovered the victim and contacted state police.

State police said the injuries sustained by Paul McGrath, 54, were deemed to be suspicious in nature and detectives from the Central District Major Crime Squad have assumed the investigation.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner also responded to the scene and McGrath was taken to undergo an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death, state police said.

In a Facebook post Monday night, Southern Connecticut Pop Warner announced the passing of its president, Paul McGrath. The post said in part, “There are no words to express the shock and disbelief that we are all experiencing as this was so sudden… Paul’s love for his Naugatuck Family and SCPW will truly be missed.”

State police said based on the initial investigation, there does not appear to be any ongoing threat to the public. The investigation remains ongoing.

