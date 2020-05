Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are on the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on I-84 East near Exit 28 on Saturday evening.

CT DOT says the right lane is closed and delays back up to Exit 30. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes in and around the area.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.