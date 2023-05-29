MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Route 15 in Meriden on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

According to police, just before 3:30 p.m., a man received minor injuries after an alleged road rage shooting on Route 15 in Meriden, near Exit 67 West. Immediately following the shooting incident, the victim met with troopers at the Cumberland Farms on Broad Street.

The man told police that the driver of a dark SUV verbally threatened him before discharging his handgun and fleeing the scene.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to the scene but the victim declined treatment at the hospital.

Connecticut State Police said initial information suggests the shooting may be related to a road rage incident.

The Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad is assisting with the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

There was no further information available at the time.