State Police: Motorcycle strikes guardrail on I-91 in North Haven, killing operator

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One motorcyclist was killed after his motorcycle crashed into the guardrail on Interstate-91 in North Haven Wednesday evening.

State police said the crash happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday on the northbound side of I-91 near Exit 9.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Gabriel Ramos of Carmel, New York, was operating a Kawasaki 999 that collided with the metal beam guardrail on the right shoulder, and state police said Ramos somehow separated from the motorcycle.

Ramos was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Trooper McCue at (203) 393-4200.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Doctors see alarming trend of kids brought into ER for drug overdoses, fentanyl in their system

News /

Waterbury preps city pools, lifeguards meet to address safety ahead of summer opening

News /

Naugatuck PD: Arrests made in home invasion investigation

News /

New Haven clergy members say there are conflicting reports on principal accused of using racial slur

News /

New Haven firefighter Lt. Rankins donates $50k for scholarship named for firefighter Torres Jr. killed in action

News /

Town of Prospect moving to block over-the-counter marijuana sales after state legalization

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss