State Police: Motorcycle strikes guardrail on I-91 in North Haven, killing operator

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One motorcyclist was killed after his motorcycle crashed into the guardrail on Interstate-91 in North Haven Wednesday evening.

State police said the crash happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday on the northbound side of I-91 near Exit 9.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Gabriel Ramos of Carmel, New York, was operating a Kawasaki 999 that collided with the metal beam guardrail on the right shoulder, and state police said Ramos somehow separated from the motorcycle.

Ramos was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Trooper McCue at (203) 393-4200.