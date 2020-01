NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police and New Haven firefighters are responding to a car that went off of the road on I-91 Southbound near the Exit 8 off ramp and fell into the water early Thursday morning.

Officials say there is no occupant in the submerged vehicle at this time.

The scene is still active, according to police. The I-91 South Exit 8 off ramp is closed at this time, according to state police.

News 8 has a crew on the way and will update this story as more information comes in.