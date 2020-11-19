State Police search Quinnipiac River in Meriden after third pipe bomb found

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police have searched the Quinnipiac River in Meriden after a third pipe bomb was found in the water.

The state police bomb squad searched the area Thursday morning at the request of Meriden police after the third bomb was found on Sunday. Officials say no additional bombs were found. The other explosives were found in the same area in January and September.

Authorities destroyed all three bombs. The Record-Journal reports that two men who were magnet fishing in the river on Sunday found the latest explosive.

Police say it’s not clear who put the bombs there.