BEACON FALLS, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man from Beacon Falls.

Benjamin Waxler, 39, left on foot and never returned home. Police said he was last seen at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Waxler was reported to be in an altered mental state and is believed to be non-compliant with his prescribed medication.

Police conducted an extensive search of the area and issued a Silver Alert.

Benjamin Waxler. Photo courtesy CSP

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Waxler is urged to contact CSP Troop I – Bethany at (203) 393-4200.