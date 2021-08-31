State Representative Hilda Santiago forming exploratory committee to consider run for Secretary of the State

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State Representative Hilda Santiago announced Tuesday she is forming an exploratory committee to consider a run for Secretary of the State.

“In Connecticut, we don’t have early voting, and we don’t have no excuse absentee ballots. All of the progressive issues I’ve fought for, from the $15 minimum wage to Paid Family and Medical Leave, and all of the initiatives we continue to fight for, are impossible without first ensuring safe, convenient access to the ballot box,” Rep. Santiago said in a statement. “Across the nation I see the Republican Party denying people the right to vote. I see a GOP that is denying access to the ballot and putting up barriers when instead we should be protecting this sacred right.”

Wallingford lacks convenient access to services like town hall email or online bill pay. The Secretary of the State holds primary responsibility for issues regarding business services and elections.

“With minority voting rights under attack across the country, we’ve never needed her perspective more than we do now,” said downtown Waterbury State Representative Geraldo Reyes. “Hilda knows what it’s like to balance work, family, and life — with the added challenges that being a person of color can bring in this country. I’m excited her voice is going to lead this discussion.”

“Representative Santiago has dedicated her life to serving our community on the local and state level. She has the experience, knowledge, and commitment we need in a state leader. I look forward to her decision in the coming months,” said Chris Donovan, former Speaker of the Connecticut House of Representatives.

Santiago is the highest-ranking elected Latina in the State of Connecticut. Born in Naranjito, Puerto Rico and raised in New York City, Santiago’s family moved to Meriden during her senior year of high school. She was elected to serve Meriden’s 84th Assembly District in 2012. During her tenure, she has served as Deputy Majority Leader, Asst. Deputy Speaker Pro Tempore and on the legislature’s Finance, Revenue & Bonding, Government Administration & Elections and Human Services Committees.