NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Officer Chad Curry was justified in shooting a man who had shot him first in October 2022, according to a report released on Thursday.

“The investigation establishes that Officer Chad Curry justifiably used deadly force to defend himself,” a report from the Connecticut Office of Inspector General reads. “The Office of Inspector General will take no further action on this matter.”

Curry, who has been with the New Haven Police Department for 10 years, was shot in the ear and shoulder. Jose Claudio, who police said shot Curry, has been charged with first-degree assault on an officer, criminal possession of a firearm, unlawful discharge and reckless endangerment.

Curry responded to a crash when he saw Claudio going in and out of the vehicle, and yelled at him to stop, according to authorities. Claudio then ran away and shot at Curry’s cruiser multiple times. Curry then returned fire.