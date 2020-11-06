HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hamden restaurant shut down for violating COVID rules has had its liquor permit suspended indefinitely.

Police were called to the Dixwell Social Lounge early Sunday morning for a fight. Officers found 500 people there not wearing masks or social distancing.

It took officers 30 minutes to clear out the parking lot.

Apparently, it is not the first time something like this happened there. No word on when the Dixwell Social Lounge will be allowed to reopen.