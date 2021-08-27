State to provide funding to reconstruct seawall at Garvan Point Beach in Madison

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Garvan Point in Madison is protected by a steel seawall which is all rusted out and News 8 is told there are actually holes right in the front of it. The Lt. Governor was here Friday talking about coastal resiliency and also announcing the state will be providing funding so this sea wall can be replaced. 

Apparently, this project will cost about $1.5 million and the state will provide half of that money with the town matching that amount.

“I think these projects highlight that these are significant and they’re very expensive and it’s difficult for municipalities to fund these on their own,” said First Selectman Peggy Lyons.

The town’s Coastal Resiliency Commission says that it will replace this steel wall with a concrete wall and that’s because if they tried to use a rip rap stone wall like that, they would have to build it so far back that they would lose half of the land here on the point.

