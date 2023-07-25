NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Treasurer Eric Russell (D-Conn.) was joined by New Haven area leaders on Tuesday to promote the CT Baby Bonds program.



The program invests $3,200 on behalf of each child whose birth is covered by HUSKY insurance. More than 15,000 births are covered by HUSKY each year.

The CT Baby Bonds program began on July 1.



“What this is ultimately about is helping to build wealth. We know that the biggest indicator of someone’s ability to build wealth over time is having some capital to start,” Russell said.

