WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A state trooper was arrested Tuesday night in connection with a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in West Haven in 2020.

Connecticut State Police Trooper Brian North shot and killed 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane after an alleged carjacking and high-speed police chase in January of 2020.

State police said North turned himself into the Inspector General at State Police Barracks Troop I – Bethany.

According to state police, North has been placed on administrative leave and his police powers have been suspended pending criminal proceedings.

