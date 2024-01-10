MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A state trooper was taken to a local hospital Tuesday night after a crash on I-91 in Meriden, according to state police.

The trooper was parked in the left lane on I-91 Southbound near Exit 19 while assisting with a traffic call when a 2016 Cadillac Escalade failed to move over for an emergency vehicle and crashed into the trooper’s Explorer.

State police said the trooper reported possible injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The occupants in the Cadillac did not report any injuries.

The driver of the Cadillac, identified as 20-year-old Luis Sanchez Jr. of Brewster, New York, was issued an infraction for driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane and failure to move over for an emergency vehicle.