BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut state troopers located an emptied and discarded ATM in Bridgeport on Monday, according to their Facebook post.

“You never know what you might see when patrolling the highways of Connecticut,” the post read.

State troopers stated that DOT crew members first spotted the abandoned ATM on Route 8 and promptly called state police to respond. Troopers determined the ATM was stolen out of New Haven.

“Of course, the machine was empty of cash, but that makes cents, right?” the troopers wrote.

If anyone may have witnessed the disposal of this ATM, state police ask that you call Troop G at (203) 696-2500.