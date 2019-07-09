State troopers looking for suspicious vehicle in connection to Durham shooting

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH)– State police are investigating a report of a shooting outside of a Durham home on Monday evening.

Troopers said the homeowner arrived at home and noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in the driveway.

Police said as he approached the vehicle, the driver started shooting at him.

The homeowner’s vehicle was shot several times, officials said.

The homeowner then retrieved a firearm and returned fire as the suspicious vehicle fled the scene, police said.

The call came in at around 10:25 p.m. Monday.

The suspicious vehicle is described as a dark colored Ford pickup truck.

Eastern District Major Crimes Detectives are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kendrick at (860) 399-2121.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.