State’s Attorney concludes actions of Meriden officers involved in October 2018 shooting were justified

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The CT Division of Criminal Justice has concluded the investigation of an officer involved shooting in Meriden that happened October 2018.

State’s Attorney Patrick Griffin has determined the actions of Detective Michael Fonda, Detective John Dorais, and Officer Benjamin Pellegrini of the Meriden Police Department were justified.

“While Ryan Holley initially had no way of knowing that MPD officers were operating the unmarked SUV, he made the conscious and deliberate decision to attempt to display his registered pistol to its occupants, and in doing so accidentally discharged one (1) round into his own windshield. By firing this round he endangered the life of his passenger as well as potential motorists in the vicinity. Further, Holley failed to obey the officers’ commands to put down his firearm as he emerged from a moving vehicle in the CVS parking lot, compelling the officers’ use of deadly physical force. Thankfully for all parties involved this tragic set of circumstances did not result in a fatality. “ State’s Attorney Patrick J. Griffin

The incident did not result in any fatalities.