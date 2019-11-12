Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

State’s Attorney concludes actions of Meriden officers involved in October 2018 shooting were justified

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:
MERIDEN POLICE_1537558915832.PNG.jpg

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The CT Division of Criminal Justice has concluded the investigation of an officer involved shooting in Meriden that happened October 2018.

State’s Attorney Patrick Griffin has determined the actions of Detective Michael Fonda, Detective John Dorais, and Officer Benjamin Pellegrini of the Meriden Police Department were justified.

“While Ryan Holley initially had no way of knowing that MPD officers were operating the unmarked SUV, he made the conscious and deliberate decision to attempt to display his registered pistol to its occupants, and in doing so accidentally discharged one (1) round into his own windshield. By firing this round he endangered the life of his passenger as well as potential motorists in the vicinity. Further, Holley failed to obey the officers’ commands to put down his firearm as he emerged from a moving vehicle in the CVS parking lot, compelling the officers’ use of deadly physical force. Thankfully for all parties involved this tragic set of circumstances did not result in a fatality. “

State’s Attorney Patrick J. Griffin

Original Story: Officer involved shooting in Meriden

The incident did not result in any fatalities.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Ride along with Wallingford Police

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Ride along with Wallingford Police"

VR/360 Smile Anyway's "Hidden in Plain Sight" room

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "VR/360 Smile Anyway's "Hidden in Plain Sight" room"

Cold weather means busy times for heating assistance

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold weather means busy times for heating assistance"

North Haven FD tackle large fire on Universal Drive

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "North Haven FD tackle large fire on Universal Drive"

CT Food Bank and Stop & Shop collect turkeys to give to families in need for holiday season

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Food Bank and Stop & Shop collect turkeys to give to families in need for holiday season"

Police investigating shooting in New Haven, one injured

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigating shooting in New Haven, one injured"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss