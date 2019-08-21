State’s Attorney: Hamden PD were not pursuing stolen car at time of deadly crash in 2018

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The father of a man killed in a crash following a Hamden police pursuit is now slamming the State’s Attorney investigation into the chase.

Last August, Jarelle Gibbs was a passenger in a car driven by Brandon Shealy.

Hamden police suspected the car was stolen and followed it, but the State’s Attorney’s office says officers lost sight of the car and were not chasing it. Shealy ended up crashing into a tree in Quinnipiac Avenue, killing Gibbs.

Witnesses told News 8 they saw police chasing the car right up until the crash.

The State’s Attorney’s office says they reviewed witness statements, surveillance video and physical evidence.

One witness said, “after this year-long investigation, this is what they come up with?”

Gibbs’ father told News 8, “I want to know, and I have a right to know. That’s my son, I have a right to know what happened to him.”

Shealy was arrested on a number of charges including Manslaughter and Engaging Police in a Pursuit.

Hamden police are conducting their own internal investigation.

