NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Late Dough?

The tv host tried his hand at making New Haven’s famous pizza on Friday — even being named Employee of the Month.

“Celebrity sighting!” The Shops at Yale posted on Facebook. “Stephen Colbert was spinning dough and loading pizzas into the oven at Yorkside!”

The reward came with a tasty bonus — a free pizza slice.

Yorkside Pizza and Restaurant posted their own message for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert personality.

“He beat out some tough competition for that award!” the pizzeria wrote.