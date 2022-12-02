ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Friday, Dec. 2 marks the three-year anniversary of baby Vanessa Morales’ disappearance from her Ansonia home.

She would be a toddler now, at just about four years old. Police are continuing to search for little Vanessa, but her whereabouts are still unknown.

Image: Missing 1-year-old Vanessa Morales circa 2019

Police do know that Jose Morales, Vanessa’s father, killed her mother Christine Holloway inside their home in 2019. Vanessa went missing that same day.

Jose Morales was charged with Holloway’s murder in 2020 and placed behind bars. He’s due back in court in January 2023.

The Ansonia Police Department is still asking the public for help in finding the missing child. One concern the department voiced at the one-year anniversary of Vanessa’s disappearance was her growth.

In the three years Vanessa has been missing, police said she will have grown with age and may look very different from the last photo taken of her at only one year old.

So in 2021, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released an age-progression photo of Vanessa, when she would have been just over two years old. Since then, no new photos of her have been released.

Age-progression photo of Vanessa Morales at approximately two years old (Photo provided by the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children)

Her family is still pleading with the public for Vanessa’s return, and still maintaining hope she’s alive and well.

If anyone may have information regarding Vanessa, they are asked to contact the Ansonia Police Department at (203) 735-1885 or contact the anonymous tip line online.